Woody Harrelson reveals details about his ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo film character

Actor will play a mentor to a young Han Solo in the upcoming spin-off

Woody Harrelson has described his character in the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spin-off film.

The yet-untitled film – directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller – will provide an origin story for Han Solo, with Alden Ehrenreich starring as a young version of the character and Harrelson as his mentor. Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams will also star.

Little is known of Harrelson’s character, but he recently told the Evening Standard of his role: “What I can say he’s a good character, he is a mentor to Han and a criminal, but good at heart.”

He added: “I am totally psyched to be making a Star Wars film. But the secrecy is on another level.”

Harrelson previously said that film is the franchise’s best yet: “You know, any movie’s only as good as the director or in this case directors, and so I have a suspicion, because if you look at the whole, all the movies, the backlog of every one of these movies, there’s a lot of great stuff, but one might not be not as good with the writing in this or the acting in that or the directing in that, this has great actors, great directors, great script, and I really feel like we’re gonna make the best one.”

The actor has also said that he “wouldn’t have chosen himself” if he had been casting his role in the film.

The Han Solo film currently has a release date of May 25, 2018.