Woody Harrelson ‘wouldn’t have chosen himself’ for Han Solo mentor role in ‘Star Wars’ spin-off film

Filming start date also revealed for the origin movie

Woody Harrelson has joked that he wouldn’t have picked himself for the role of Han Solo’s mentor in an upcoming Star Wars spin-off film.

A film telling Solo’s origin story is due to be released in December 2018, with Alden Ehrenreich, best known for his roles in Hail, Caesar! and Blue Jasmine, officially cast as the young Han Solo. Ehrenreich beat the likes of Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Jack Reynor, Ansel Elgort, Scott Eastwood, Emory Cohen and Blake Jenner to secure the role.

Harrelson will play Garris Shrike in the film, which doesn’t yet have a title, and has revealed that shooting for the film will begin in March.

Speaking to Yahoo about the part, Harrelson said while laughing: “I wouldn’t choose me”.

The film’s directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller recently released a statement confirming the news of Harrelson’s casting, saying: “We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody. His ability to find both humour and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.”

It was previously announced that Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen, has joined the Han Solo film in an unspecified role. “Clarke’s role will round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures,” a post on the Star Wars website said.

Disney announced last October that Donald Glover – also known as rapper Childish Gambino – has been cast as the film’s young Lando Calrissian.