‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ title and release date revealed

'Ralph Breaks The Internet' is coming

Disney have revealed the release date and title for the new movie, ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’.

Sharing the news with an online teaser trailer, Disney announced that the sequel to to the smash-hit animation would hit cinemas on 9 March 2018 and be titled ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’.

“To take these characters we love and have them enter the enormous world of the internet has given us so much to explore,” director Rich Moore told Cinema-Con, reports Coming Soon. “Our production team has been hard at work designing a world that takes something we all think we know – the internet – but shows it in a whole new, imaginative way.”

Fellow director Phil Johnston added: “We’re so excited to be working with Ralph, Vanellope von Schweetz, Fix-It Felix and Sergeant Calhoun again, and we have new characters we look forward to unveiling. At the center of this film, as in the first one, is the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope, two once-outcasts, who in each other, found true friendship.”

The first ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ movie, released in 2012, achieved the highest opening weekend ever for a Walt Disney Animation Studios film and was nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe. The film overall made a massive $471.2million at the box office.