They do not add up with the season 10 cliffhanger

The first images from X-Files season 11 have been released via Entertainment Weekly, before the series is broadcast early next year.

Starring classic cast members David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, the first image from the eleventh season sees Scully lying comatose in a hospital bed, with Mulder holding his head in his hands at her side.

However, this is a change from where things were left at the season 10 cliffhanger, where the immune Scully stood on a gridlocked bridge attempting to cure Mulder from an alien virus sweeping the planet.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, series creator Chris Carter explained, “Obviously something unexpected has happened.” He added, “Everything is by design.”

Carter also gave details on some of the upcoming season’s plot points, saying that fans of the lead duo’s relationship “have something to look forward to”. William, the son Mulder and Scully gave up for adoption 15 years ago will also become a central point, according to Carter. “William has been an absent center. He will come to the fore.”

Mulder and Scully are back… #TheXFiles A post shared by The X-Files (@thexfilesfox) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Eight of the ten new episodes will feature a different monster, with the other two exploring the greater X-Files mythology surrounding government conspiracy and Scully’s alien chip. The first episode will delve into the backstory of the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis).

In August, it was confirmed that two more characters would join the cast for the new season of X-Files.