‘X-Men’ horror spin-off ‘The New Mutants’ gets a terrifying first trailer

It's coming next April

The first trailer for X-Men spin-off The New Mutants has been released, and it’s suitably terrifying.

The film, which is set for release next spring, takes place in the X-Men universe, but with a decidedly more horror-fuelled pace and tone. Set predominantly in an asylum, the trailer introduces us to a number of characters, and sets up a series of harrowing scares.

Watch the first trailer for The New Mutants below.

Blu Hunt, who is best known for her starring role in The CW’s The Originals, is joining Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams, 13 Reasons Why’s Henry Zaga and Anya-Taylor Joy in the film’s cast. James McAvoy is also said to be returning to the franchise as his current role as Professor Xavier. Rosario Dawson was set to play Dr Cecelia Reyes, but left the role back in June.

Details about the forthcoming The New Mutants film are limited at the moment but the movie’s screenwriter, Josh Boone, has told fans to expect “a full-fledged horror”.

“There are no costumes. There are no supervillains,” Boone said. “We’re trying to do something very, very different.”

The New Mutants is just one part of the X-Men’s ever-growing cinematic universe, which recently saw the release of a third Wolverine movie, the critically acclaimed Logan. The film marked Hugh Jackman’s departure after 17 years in the role.

The most recent release from the franchise was ensemble piece X-Men Apocalypse, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender.

The New Mutants is released on April 13 2018.