Advance tickets for the highly anticipated movie will also go on sale after its launch

The release date for the first full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been confirmed.

The upcoming movie will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and more. A short teaser was released earlier this year, giving fans a first glimpse at what to expect from the film.

Production company Lucasfilm have now announced the trailer will debut in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 10). It will get its first showing during ESPN’s Monday Night Football, airing at halftime in the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at 8:15pm EDT, which equates to 1:15am in the UK.

Following the trailer’s premiere, tickets for the movie will also go on sale everywhere.

Meanwhile, director Rian Johnson recently put to bed the speculation around who the last Jedi actually is.

In a long-form interview with The New York Times, Johnson confirmed many fans’ arguments for who the last remaining Jedi is/are. “It’s in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens,” he said. “Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi”.

The opening crawl for the 2015 film does state clearly: “The sinister First order has risen from the ashes of the Empire and will not rest until Skywalker, the last Jedi, has been destroyed”.