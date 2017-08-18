"The country that defeated Hitler’s armies is no place for Nazi flags".

Arnold Schwarzenegger has released a powerful video message that sees him responding to neo-Nazi violence in Charlottesville last weekend, while also attacking Donald Trump’s response to it.

In the video, the actor and former governor of California claims that the beleaguered U.S President has “a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won’t stand for hate and racism”.

He then goes on to read out an appropriate response for Trump, after the President controversially claimed that there was blame on “both sides” of last weekend’s violence. You can watch it below.

“The country that defeated Hitler’s armies is no place for Nazi flags,” Schwarzenegger says directly to a tiny Trump bobblehead figurine.

“The party of Lincoln won’t stand with those who carry the battle flag of the failed Confederacy.”

After hitting out at Trump, he then directly addresses the neo-Nazis who descended on Charlottesville, branding them “losers”.

“Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men ― men who came home from the war filled with shrapnel and guilt,” he says.

“Men who were misled into a losing ideology. … And these ghosts who you idolize spent the rest of their lives living in shame. And right now they’re resting in hell.”

Earlier this week, Schwarzenegger also donated $100,000 (£77,690) to the Simon Wiesenthal center, a leading American anti-hate charity.