Zac Efron to play notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in new movie

Zac Efron is to play notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in a new movie.

The Bad Neighbours actor has signed up to star in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, a film about Bundy told from the perspective of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

Kloepfer denied Bundy’s crimes for many years before eventually turning him into police. Bundy was then executed for his crimes in January 1989. Shortly before his execution, he confessed to 30 murders committed in seven states between 1974 and 1978, though his actual victim count is believed to be much higher.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile is due to start shooting in October, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, with Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory) set to direct.

In the meantime, Efron will be seen in a lighter role in the big screen reboot of Baywatch, which hits cinemas next Thursday (May 25).

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars as Mitch Buchannon, the character made famous by David Hasselhoff. Efron appears as Matt Brody, who’s been described as a disgraced former Olympic gold medallist who joins the lifeguard crew as a PR opportunity.

Meanwhile, Kelly Rohrbach plays CJ Parker, the character made famous by Pamela Anderson. Priyanka Chopra and Hannibal Burress appear in supporting roles too, while Hasselhoff and Anderson have both shot cameos for the reboot.