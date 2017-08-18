Zazie Beetz pays tribute to stunt double who died on set of ‘Deadpool 2’

"My heart has been breaking."

Actress Zazie Beetz has paid tribute to stuntwoman Joi ‘SJ’ Harris after she died in a motorcycle accident on the set of Deadpool 2.

The stuntwoman was performing as Beetz’ character Domino when she lost control of her motorbike and crashed through a plate glass window during filming in Vancouver on Monday.

The incident briefly halted production on the superhero sequel, before it restarted yesterday.

Now, Beetz has broken her silence in the aftermath of the incident, and paid a heartfelt tribute to Harris on Instagram.

She wrote in a handwritten note: “On Monday we tragically lost one of our own – Joi SJ Harris. My heart has been breaking the last two days and I have been searching what to say or do. I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends + family, are feeling. My love and my heart goes out to her and them all.

“The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences.”

Paying tribute on Twitter, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds previously said that his ‘heart pours out’ to Harris’ friends and loved ones.

Along with her work on Deadpool 2, which was her first film as a stuntwoman, Harris was also the first African-American female professional road racer. She previously gained her American Motorcyclist Association professional license in 2013 after securing more than 1500 training hours.