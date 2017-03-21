‘Zombieland 2’ writers give production update

The long-awaited sequel to the 2009 comedy was first confirmed in April 2016

The writers of Zombieland 2 have given an update on the progress of its production.

The follow-up to the much-loved 2009 comedy film Zombieland, which starred Academy Award-winner Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg, was first confirmed to be officially in the works back in April 2016.

While little news has emerged on the follow-up since that announcement, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have moved to allay any concerns that Zombieland 2 may be held up indefinitely.

Confirming that the Sony-produced sequel is in “active development”, Wernick said that they’re “just trying to get the project going.”

“All of our cast have read the script and love it,” the writer told Comicbook.com. “Reuben [Fleischer, director] is signed on. It’s just a matter of making our cast deals and making it for a budget number.”

Speaking about securing Stone, Harrelson and Eisenberg for the sequel, Wernick admitted that “financial” issues may complicate casting decisions.

“They’ve all become superstars now,” he said. “We made Zombieland with $20 million, so it’s trying to fit that financial model into the sequel model so it makes sense for the studio and being able to pay the actors what they now get paid and deserve to paid.

“We’re not letting it go. We really want to see Zombieland 2.”

