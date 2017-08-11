Fiona Apple shares heartfelt message for Sinead O’Connor

“I wish I could be there, I wish I could be of some use to you”

Fiona Apple has shared a heartfelt video message for Sinead O’Connor, following O’Connor’s recent admission of struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts.

The Irish singer – whose struggles with mental health issues have been long documented – posted a video to Facebook at the weekend in which she revealed that she is living alone in a Travelodge in the “arse end of New Jersey” after leaving her family in Ireland “because they didn’t care”.

Following the video, fans rushed to support the singer. It was later confirmed that O’Connor was ‘safe’ and ‘surrounded by love’.

Now, Fiona Apple has shared a new video in which she offers up her support and love for O’Connor.

“I want you to know that you are my hero,” Apple says in the clip. “I just saw the video of you and I don’t want you to feel like that. I don’t want you to feel like that. You’ve given so much. And I wish I could be there. I wish I could be of some use to you. I’m your friend—that’s all I want to say—and you’re my hero.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch the message of support below.

Sinead O’Connor was reported missing last year, sparking suicide fears. In late 2015, she posted a suicide note to Facebook.

O’Connor was reportedly found in May 2016 at a local hotel and, according to reports, was taken to a nearby hospital. She was described as “safe and is no longer listed as a missing/endangered person”, according to police in the area near Chicago where she was reported missing. She later posted an open letter to her family on Facebook, before deleting it.