Fleetwood Mac reveal more about 2018 touring plans

Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham are currently promoting their duets album.

The classic ‘Rumours’-era line-up of Fleetwood Mac are to reunite next year for a world tour.

Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham are currently promoting their self-titled joint album, which dropped on Friday (June 9). Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks is embarking on a solo tour that includes a huge show with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in London’s Hyde Park on July 9.

Asked about another Fleetwood Mac tour on The One Show, Christine McVie replied: “We’re going to start rehearsing in March, next year. The tour is around June. It will be global.”

Fleetwood Mac are already due to play a huge new festival in L.A. and New York this summer, but at the moment they have no other live shows announced.

Asked about the McVie-Buckingham album recently, Nicks told Rolling Stone: “I’ve been on the road [solo] since last September, so I don’t understand their premise. Christine was gone [from the group] for 16 years and came back, did a massive tour, and then it’s like, ‘Now I’m just gonna go back to London and sit in my castle for two years’? She wanted to keep working.

“I will be back with them at the end of the year for, I think, another tour. I just needed my two years off. Until then, I wish them the best in whatever they do.”

Fleetwood Mac’s last music release was a 2013 EP that did not feature Christine McVie.