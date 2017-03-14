Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Journey and Steely Dan line up for new festival

It will take place in the summer

Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Journey, Steely Dan, Earth Wind & Fire, and The Doobie Brothers have been announced for two new festivals in the US.

They will perform at the Classic East and Classic West two-day festivals in July. The first event will be held on July 15 – 16 at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium, followed by Classic East from July 29 – 30 at Citi Field in New York City.

The Eagles will open the first night of the series with Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers. The second night will feature performances by Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire, reports Billboard.

Fleetwood Mac last performed a headline concert in November 2015. Yesterday it was also reported The Eagles would also perform without the late Frontman Glenn Frey for the first time since his death, according to an industry insider.

Drummer and co-vocalist Don Henley said the band would never perform again when Frey passed away last year, but he appears to have changed his mind.

“It’s not a decision they have taken lightly but their feelings have changed and they know there’s huge demand from fans who want to see them,” the source said. “None of them need the money — they want to make sure the shows are respectful and fitting tribute.

“The band are still dealing with the issue of replacing Glenn and have secretly held talks with some performers, but they are also discussing the possibility of sharing his duties between them.”

Henley first hinted at the idea of a reunion in September last year, saying that Frey’s 22-year-old son Deacon could be a fitting replacement.

“You know, Glenn has a son who can sing and play quite well,” Henley revealed. “And one of the only things that would make sense to me is if it were his son.”

Frey died on January 18 last year, reportedly due to complications arising from medication he’d been taking.