Foo Fighters, Bjork, Bon Iver and Chvrches to appear on comp to support Planned Parenthood

Joining the likes of Sleater Kinney, St. Vincent, The National and Zach Galifianakis.

A huge series of 7″ singles has been announced as a part of a compilation to support Planned Parenthood featuring Foo Fighters, Bjork and St. Vincent.

The “7-inches for Planned Parenthood” features a wide range of musicians, visual artists, comedians and authors, reports Pitchfork.

The series will feature St. Vincent, Chvrches, John Legend, and Zach Galifianakis, Björk, Bon Iver, Sleater-Kinney, Foo Fighters, The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, Mary J. Blige, the National’s Matt Berninger and Bryce Dessner, Elliott Smith, Common, Feist, Jenny Slate, Jon Brion, Nico Muhly, Margaret Cho, Pete Holmes, Sharon Van Etten, Tig Notaro, Shepard Fairey, among others if you can believe it.

The compilation will be released “in batches” online across the forthcoming weeks and, eventually, as a part of a vinyl boxset.

Watch Zach Galifianakis, St. Vincent and John Legend collaborate to cover “Lovin’ You” and promote the project below.

The compilation has been organised by the 7-inches Collective who have written this statement about the initiative: “Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood. If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings.”

“7-inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat. This curated series of 7-inch vinyl records is being made by a group of people who believe that access to health care is a public good that should be fiercely protected.”

“Planned Parenthood will receive 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this 7-inch box set and streaming listens.”

In other news, Mitski recently released a fuzzed-out cover of One Direction’s “Fireproof” for a music initiative that protests the damaging and regressive policies of Donald Trump.