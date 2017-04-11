Foo Fighters, St Vincent, Bon Iver contribute to Planned Parenthood’s 7-inch series

Björk, Common, Chvrches, Kristen Stewart and Margaret Cho have contributed too.

Foo Fighters, St Vincent and Bon Iver are among the artists contributing to a new 7-inch record series in aid of Planned Parenthood.

Comedians Jenny Slate, Margaret Cho and Janeane Garofalo are also contributing to the series with exclusive spoken word recordings. Each track will be released digitally before being compiled into a limited edition 7-inch box set, Consequence of Sound reports.

Explaining the project’s purpose on Facebook, 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood says: “Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood. If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings.

“7-inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat. This curated series of 7-inch vinyl records is being made by a group of people who believe that access to health care is a public good that should be fiercely protected. Do we know there’s a joke in the name? We do. We hope the title evokes the rich history of 7-inch vinyl records as a medium for protest music and resistance.”

Meanwhile, Zach Galifiniakis has gatecrashed John Legend and St Vincent’s recording of ‘Loving You’ for the project. Watch the skit below.

In addition, Kristen Stewart has directed a new video featuring Chvrches music for the project. Björk, Matt Berninger and Bryce Dessner of The National, Feist, Laurie Anderson, Mary J. Blige, Sleater-Kinney, Estelle, Mitski and Sharon Van Etten have all contributed too.