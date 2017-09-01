The Foos' drummer weighs in on 'depressing' dance music.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has spoken out about his dislike for EDM and electronic music in general.

Hawkins was speaking to Star2 ahead of the release of Foos’ ninth album Concrete & Gold. Speaking about the current state of contemporary music, the drummer noted: “To me, the things I don’t love about EDM and pop music is the lack of human feel.”

“I get sad to think that the human feel of music is going to be gone from the mainstream”, he continued: “and it’s all just going to be sort of this clicking and popping of computers with auto-tuned vocals. To me, that sounds so depressing.”

Foo Fighters appeared in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier today (September 1) to run through new single ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’ and classic banger ‘Best Of You’, before treating fans to a cover of AC/DC‘s ‘Let There Be Rock’.

Watch footage from the performance below.

This week has also seen Foo Fighters speak out to raise awareness of mental health issues, in the wake of the deaths of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell.

The band will release their new album ‘Concrete & Gold’ on September 15. They play a one-off show at The O2 in London with support from IDLES.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recently opened up how Donald Trump and the rise of right-wing views in the mainstream influenced Foos’ new album.

“I’m looking at a candidate that has blatant disregard for the future environmentally, when it comes to women’s rights, diplomatically” Grohl noted: “I have three daughters that are going to survive me for decades – how are they going to get on unless there’s some positive and progressive change?”