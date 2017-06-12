Forbes has announced their list of the top 100 highest paid entertainers – and Sean Combs has topped the list.

The rapper, otherwise known as Diddy, earnt £102 million in 2016 , pushing him to the top spot from last year’s 22nd place.

It’s believed that his vast earnings came from a recent US tour, a lucrative vodka marketing deal, and selling a third of his popular Sean John clothing line.

The second and third spots, respectively, were taken by Beyonce and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Beyonce’s earnings are believed to have come from the release of latest album Lemonade and the subsequent world tour that followed, while J.K. Rowling experienced a bumper year bolstered by the publication of spin-off play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child and the cinema release of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Check out the full top 10 below.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – $130m (£102m) Beyonce – $105m (£82.7m) JK Rowling – $95m (£74.8m) Drake – $94m (£74.06m) Cristiano Ronaldo – $93m (£73.2m) The Weeknd – $92m (£72.45m) Howard Stern – $90m (£70.86m) Coldplay – $88m (£69.33m) James Patterson – $87m (£68.53m) LeBron James – $86m (£67.8m)

Further down the list, Kylie Jenner made her debut at number 59, with her earnings coming from clothing lines and appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Beyonce was forced to pull out of headlining Coachella this year, as she is expecting twins with husband Jay-Z. Instead, she will now headline the California festival next year – with tickets going on sale last week.