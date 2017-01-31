Four Tet shares playlist made entirely of artists banned by Trump’s America

Showcasing music from Syria, Somalia and Iran



UK producer Four Tet has shared a selection of songs by artists prevented from entering the United States under President Donald J. Trump’s new travel ban.

Kieran Hebden’s playlist – which was already 300 songs strong – now showcases the best music from Syria, Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen and Iran, picking out artists including Kourosh Yaghmaei and celebrated Syrian singer Omar Souleyman, who worked with the producer on 2013 album ‘Wenu Wenu’.

Hebden said the playlist additions came when he was thinking about recording in Brooklyn with Souleyman, “and it not being allowed anymore.”

Listen to Four Tet’s playlist here.

Earlier this week, The 1975’s Matty Healy, Lily Allen and Kim Kardashian West all spoke out against Donald Trump’s highly controversial executive order. Healy said: “This has zero to do with national security,” citing “xenophobia and Islamophobia” as the motives behind Trump’s decision. Rihanna called the news “devastating”, saying “America is being ruined right now before our eyes!” New Zealand star Lorde added to the debate by saying: “The amount of hatred and fear radiating from this administration is already hard to bear, but we have to stay informed and stay outraged.”