Fox News calls Katie Hopkins’ internment camp comments ‘reprehensible’

Hopkins was discussing the terror threat to the UK with Nigel Farage when she made the remarks.

Fox News has apologised to viewers after Katie Hopkins suggested the UK should introduce “internment camps” for suspected terrorists.

The ex-LBC presenter was appearing on the Fox & Friends show alongside Nigel Farage when the former UKIP leader floated the idea of internment, which was last used in any significant way during the ’70s, when the IRA was at large.

Discussing the terror threat to the UK following three deadly attacks in as many months, Farage said: “And if there is not action, the calls for internment will grow. We have 3,000 people on sort of a known terrorist list. And we’re watching their actions. But a further 20,000 people who are persons of interests, namely they’re linked by some way to extremist organisations. Unless we see the [government] getting tough, you will see public calls for those 3,000 to be arrested.”

Farage then said, “I’m not sure that that is the right approach, because the big danger with that is we might alienate decent, fair-minded Muslims in Britain,” but The i reports that Hopkins disagreed, saying: “We do need interment camps.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Apologising for their comments later in the show, presenter Clayton Morris told viewers: “I think I made it well-known my feeling on that, which I find reprehensible, but on behalf of the network, I think all of us here find that idea reprehensible here at Fox News Channel. Just to be clear.”