Yoda actor Frank Oz dodges a question about the new Star Wars film, leading to speculation

Star Wars fans are hoping that Jedi master Yoda might appear in the new film, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

Frank Oz, who operated the Yoda puppet in the original trilogy and voice-acted him in the prequels, was asked by Variety about rumours surrounding Yoda’s potential appearance in the eighth film, which is due out on December 17.

“I feel like I’m a prisoner at war here, and I can only give you my name, rank and serial number,” he responded. “To be true to the people who asked me, and they are kind of my family, I have to say I’ve been asked not to talk about it. I love Yoda. I would be happy to talk to you about it at the time they let me.”

Speculation is now rife on film blogs that Oz is hiding something, and that he might be reprising the famous character.

Meanwhile, JJ Abrams – who directed last year’s The Force Awakens, but won’t be at the helm of The Last Jedi – thinks Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill could be in line for an Oscar for his performance.

“I think we are all going to be very upset if he does not win an Oscar, and no one more upset than Mark,” Abrams told the New York Daily News.

Rian Johnson will be directing the new movie.