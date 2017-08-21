The Freddie Mercury biopic has cast its members of Queen

Who will be joining Rami Malek to complete the quartet?

The upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic has cast the remaining members of Queen to join Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek, who will be playing the lead role.

The film will be directed by The Usual Suspects and X-Men director Bryan Singer and will be titled Bohemian Rhapsody.

Ben Hardy (X-Men Apocalypse) will be playing drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee (The Tourist) will be portraying Brian May while Joe Mazzello (Tim in Jurassic Park) will be taking the role of bass guitarist John Deacon, as reported on Queen’s official website.

Check out the full cast of Queen together below.

Back in July, concrete details were confirmed on Bohemian Rhapsody including the announcement that Bryan Singer would take the helm on the film and would “faithfully recreate” iconic moments such as the performance at Live Aid in the movie.

Meanwhile, the band have also officially confirmed actor Rami Malek will play Mercury himself. Sacha Baron-Cohen was originally planned to take the role, but pulled out after disagreements with members of the band involved in the movie, Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Speaking to their official website about the casting, May and Taylor said: “Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project. He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”