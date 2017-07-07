Funniest Twitter reactions to Trump and Putin’s ‘first meeting’

"It's like finally meeting your internet date"

Twitter has been reacting to the first confirmed meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The two world leaders met at the G20 summit in Hamburg today (July 7), first greeting each other with a handshake and then holding a face-to-face meeting.

Responding to the event on Twitter, many fans joked about suggestions that the pair may have met before amid accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election. “How long until Trump says he never met Putin?” another user asked.

“It’s like finally meeting your internet date,” one person joked, with someone else saying: “Find somebody that looks at you like Trump looks at Putin”.

Some commenters also remarked on the similarity between the situation and the scene from Netflix’s House Of Cards. See below.

Trump told journalist that “we look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everyone concerned”. He also described it as an “honour” to meet Putin.

Putin replied: “I’m delighted to be able to meet you personally Mr President. And I hope as you have said, our meeting will yield concrete results,” adding: “Phone conversation is never enough”.

Trump described talks with Putin as being “very, very good talks”, saying that the pair spoke about “various things”. Russian sources have since confirmed that topics discussed included Syria, Ukraine, terrorism and more.