Future Islands announce UK and Ireland tour

The Baltimore band will play six shows across the country in April and May.

Future Islands have announced a series of UK and Ireland live dates.

The Baltimore band will play six shows in the UK in April and May, before heading to Dublin in Ireland in July as part of their European tour.

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale at 10am on Wednesday (January 25), while tickets for the Dublin show are available from 9am on Friday (January 27). Tickets for the UK dates begin at £22.50 plus booking fees.

Check out their full UK and Ireland tour dates below.

Thu April 27 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowlands

Fri April 28 2017 – LEEDS University Stylus

Sat April 29 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Acadmey Liverpool

Sun April 30 2017 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome

Tue May 02 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Wed May 03 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Thu July 06 2017 – DUBLIN Iveagh Gardens

Future Islands released their fourth and most recent album ‘Singles’ in 2014. They last played live in the UK in 2015, when they delivered sets at festivals including Glastonbury, End Of The Road and Bestival.

During the same year, they revealed a live version of ‘The Chase’ for Record Store Day 2015. The song was recorded direct to vinyl at Studio Three at London’s famous Abbey Road studios.