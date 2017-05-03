81% of Fyre Festival attendees say that they’d return to the festival in 2018

Seems that people are willing to give Fyre Festival a second chance - despite the $100 million lawsuit.

Despite the reportedly terrible conditions and organisational oversight, the vast majority of Fyre Festival attendees would be willing to return to the festival next year.

The high-class music festival in the Bahamas has been going through disaster after disaster and now facing a myriad of lawsuits. However, 81% of festival attendees, despite reports of feral dogs and gunshots, are willing to give Fyre Fest another go next year.

As made clear by festival co-founder Billy McFarland, Fyre Festival will return next year with the organisation team taking “every measure to make this right for everybody now”.

“Currently 81% of guests who have filled out the refund application have said they would like to attend Fyre Festival 2018. We are so thankful for their support and excitement as we strive to make this right.”

To make up for the terrible organisation, McFarland and Ja Rule have offered attendees VIP passes in lieu of full refunds.

Fyre Festival is currently dealing with a $100 million lawsuit with a suit being filed by a celebrity lawyer who is representing over 150 festivalgoers.

The lawsuit claims that organisers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland knew a month before the opening of the festival that they wouldn’t be able to deliver on the promised ‘luxury festival’ and failed to inform ticketholders. Ticket holders shelled out between $1,000 and $12,000 for the privilege of attending.