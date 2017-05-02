Fyre Festival lawyers threaten live-tweeting festival-goers with legal action

The team behind Fyre Festival are doubling down on making the festival the worst event in history.

The ongoing disaster of the ‘luxury’ music festival, Fyre Festival, has developed with the event’s lawyers threatening festival-goers for live-tweeting their terrible experiences on-site.

Last weekend’s festival was meant to be a new breed of music festival; one that catered to the upper-class. With tickets ranging from $1,000 to $12,000, attendees were disappointed to find that the event had been postponed due to the lack of running water, proper catering and correct safety protocol.

Now, as TMZ report, the organisers have already fired off one cease and desist letter to one festival-goer who tweeted about the lack of accommodation on-site. Reddit and Twitter were rife with varying reports of the terrible situation at Fyre Fest across the weekend.

Fyre Fest’s lawyers, in an attempt to stop the reputation of the festival being completely torched, have claimed that the attendee’s complaints that “communications on the island were non-existent and there was nothing but disaster relief tents that were on the verge of blowing over” are untrue and could “incite violence, rioting, or civil unrest.”

The attorneys state that if the attendee in question doesn’t remove their tweets, “someone innocent does get hurt as a result,” the attorneys promise” and “Fyre Festival will hold you accountable and responsible.”

Despite this total organisational oversight, Fyre Festival founder and co-organiser, Billy McFarland, has revealed that he plans on hosting another edition of Fyre Fest next year. McFarland said to Rolling Stone, “We were a little naïve in thinking for the first time we could do this ourselves. Next year, we will definitely start earlier. The reality is, we weren’t experienced enough to keep up”.