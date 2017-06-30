Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot responds to claims she was paid less than male stars

She's remaining tight lipped.

Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot has addressed reports that she was paid considerably less than Man Of Steel star Henry Cavill for her first solo outing.

Unverified figures initially claimed that Gadot had received payment of $300,000 as compared to Cavill’s $14 million fee for Man of Steel – but the figures have since been rubbished.

Instead, Vanity Fair claims that the $300k represents an initial ‘base salary’, while dismissing the reports of Cavill’s wage as ‘insane’ – reporting that the mammoth fee, if accurate, would not be received from one film alone.

A source said: “If you do an apples to apples comparison, she was paid at least as much as he was.”

Now, Gadot has responded to the controversy – and she’s remaining pretty tight lipped over the whole thing.

When asked if she supported calls for her fee to be higher, she simply responded: “I’m grateful and happy.”

Her clarification of the situation comes after Wonder Woman became the highest grossing film ever directed by a woman.

The superhero film has grossed $653 million (£514 million) at the global box office, comfortable beating the $609.8 million (£479 million) made by Mamma Mia in 2008.