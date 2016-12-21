Gal Gadot responds to UN dropping Wonder Woman as ambassador

The actresses defends the superhero following criticism of the UN



Gal Gadot has criticised the UN’s decision to drop Wonder Woman as an honorary ambassador for empowering girls and women.

Galdot, who first played the superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, said she was surprised by the controversy.

“There are so many horrible things that are going on in the world, and this is what you’re protesting, seriously?” she told Time.

The comic book character was chosen in October as the figurehead for a campaign which aimed to challenge female stereotypes and fight discrimination and violence against women and girls.

However, the appointment prompted backlash from some quarters with a petition that claimed to have been started by “concerned United Nations staff members” calling for a non-fictional woman to take her place.

The petition’s authors singled out Wonder Woman’s outfit for criticism, writing: “It is alarming that the United Nations would consider using a character with an overtly sexualised image at a time when the headline news in United States and the world is the objectification of women and girls.”

In addition, the petition also argued that the character’s prominently displayed American flag contradicted with her status as ambassador to all UN member states.

Galdot, who will reprise her role in the first standalone Wonder Woman film next year, defended the character’s costume.

“When people argue that Wonder Woman should ‘cover up,’ I don’t quite get it,” she told Time. “They say, ‘If she’s smart and strong, she can’t also be sexy.’ That’s not fair. Why can’t she be all of the above?”

Earlier this month, the UN confirmed that Wonder Woman’s honorary ambassadorship had ended saying that the role was only a temporary one.

Last month, the first trailer for Wonder Woman was released online – watch it below.