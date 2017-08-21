Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke reacts to this week’s heartbreaking episode

Huge spoilers ahead!

Despite some initial leaks, people are now coming to terms with the events of this weeks Game Of Thrones – including the actors that star in the show.

Maybe the biggest highlight from this week’s episode was when one of Daenery’s dragons, Viserion, was killed, which was as big a sacrifice as any.

Speaking to members of the cast, Entertainment Weekly reported Emilia Clarke’s reaction to the tragic loss of her character’s “children”. Clarke said: “My dragon could not have died for nothing, so this is now so important. For the first time, you’re starting to see her defences broken.”

“The biggest question this season for Dany is what side of the coin she’s on,” Clarke said. “The unequivocal nature in choosing to be this aggressive is something you haven’t seen before. She’s practiced patience and has this saviour-like quality, but now it’s game on.”

Elsewhere, beyond The Wall, Paul Kaye spoke of his dramatic scene as Thoros. He said: “it was great to get back and have this adventure. Just staying alive for six seasons is an achievement in itself on this show.”

Season seven of the hit HBO show has been repeatedly targeted by hackers in the past few weeks after the studio admitted it had been hit by a major “cyber-incident”, which resulted in up to 1.5 terabytes of data being stolen from the company’s servers. The show’s stars later had their personal details shared online, while HBO itself accidentally leaked last week’s episode itself.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has revealed that filming will kick off on the eight and final season of the HBO fantasy show in October.