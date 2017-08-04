Game Of Thrones’ Euron Greyjoy and Jaime Lannister are real life mates

Despite on-screen tension, the leading men of Lannister and Greyjoy are buds.

In a photo that’s shocking people that can’t differentiate Westoros from real life, the actors that play Jaime Lannister and Euron Greyjoy have been revealed to friends.

Despite some tension in the latest episode of Game Of Thrones, the two representatives of houses Lannister and Greyjoy were spotted watching football together.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Pilou Asbæk were snapped in the crowd of the Sevilla vs Barcelona match the other night.

Twitter went absolutely wild over this posting captions like “when your sister forces you to spend time with her new boyfriend” and “Cersei: “Just go to the game and talk with him. I’m sure you have something in common. Jamie: “Well, actually, funny thing about that…”

Check out some of the best tweets below.

