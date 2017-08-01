Game Of Thrones ‘Jon Snow and Daenerys discuss their characters’ first on-screen meeting

Kit Harington says the scene had a 'comedic quality' to it.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, the actors who play Daenerys and Jon Snow on Game Of Thrones, have discussed their characters’ first on-screen meeting.

Their characters’ long overdue encounter was the major talking point of the show’s latest episode, prompting a flurry of GIFs and reaction posts on Twitter.

Now HBO has released a behind-the-scenes video from the scene. “It’s such a loaded thing for these two people to meet,” Harington says in the video, before adding: “I love that scene. I loved doing it, I loved it on paper. It had a comedic quality to it [because] he and Davos walk in with no entourage.”

Watch Harington and Clarke discussing the scene below.

Watch now: Game of Thrones with Now TV 14 day free trial

Following last week’s episode of Game Of Thrones, HBO has revealed what Jorah’s letter to Daenerys actually said.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier this month, a longer teaser trailer for the current season of Game of Thrones was released at Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego – giving fans of the show a wider glimpse of the drama that is set to unfold in forthcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, following Ed Sheeran’s controversial guest appearance on the season premiere, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has revealed which music star she would like to cameo on the show next.

Game Of Thrones popularity is now so huge that the actor who plays Hot Pie, Ben Hawkey, has even opened his own bakery to celebrate the return of the HBO show.