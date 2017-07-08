Game Of Thrones season 7 episode titles reveal crucial plot details

Potential spoilers ahead... you've been warned.

As hype builds for the return of Game Of Thrones, HBO have released the episode titles for the seventh series of their flagship fantasy epic.

Fans are desperately speculating about which direction the show will go, who will die next and what Jon Snow’s real lineage is. However, the episode titles and description for the first three episodes of the six part series may shed some light on where the show will go.

Check out the episode descriptions below and note that the air dates are relevant to American audiences only; UK fans receive the episodes a day later.

Episode #61: “Dragonstone” (July 16)

Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defence of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home.

Episode #62: “Stormborn” (July 23)

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros.

Episode #63: “The Queen’s Justice” (July 30)

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes.

Make of those descriptions what you will. It was revealed last week that although this version of Game Of Thrones will wrap up in season 8, the showrunners have spoken about several spin-offs that are in the works.

When asked whether season 8 will air in 2018 or 2019, showrunner Benioff told Entertainment Weekly: “We honestly don’t know yet. There’s been a lot of back and forth about air dates. That’s a long way off from being settled.”

Game Of Thrones finally returns to the UK on July 17.