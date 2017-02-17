Game Of Thrones Season 7 will see characters “coming together”

Popular characters are reportedly set to meet each other for the first time in Game Of Thrones' new season, says Davos Seaworth actor Liam Cunningham

Game Of Thrones is nearing its end – it’s thought that the fantasy epic will conclude with an eighth season – and one of its stars, Liam Cunningham, has hinted that characters who hadn’t previously met will come together in Season 7.

Speaking to IGN at an even in Los Angeles to promote the Game Of Thrones Live Concert Tour, Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, said: “The progress of the show with the White Walkers and all that stuff, it’s pretty obvious nobody’s going to be able to take this force on on their own. So when we’ve had all these… disparate stories come from disparate ends of Westeros… and it’s been signalled from the end of last season that there’s a lot of people and situations going to be coming together.”

He hinted that he’d acted alongside “people who I normally only meet on a red carpet”, but wouldn’t reveal who they were or give any clues to where the plot might lead.

Season 7 is reportedly set to air in June, and little is known about the story arc. Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, recently told The Independent that “it’s just kind of tumbling now”, adding: “We’ve come to the climax and it’s rolling down to the end. It’s exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

Bastille and UFC fighter Conor McGregor recently dismissed rumours that they were set to appear in the new season of Game Of Thrones.