Could ‘Game Of Thrones’ season seven episodes be longer than normal?

Fans are speculating that Game Of Thrones season seven could feature extra-long episodes.

Season seven of the HBO/Sky Atlantic show is set to premiere later than in previous years. It will also feature just seven episodes instead of the usual 10.

However, as fan site Winter is Coming points out, actress Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) may have suggested that these episodes will be lengthier than the standard 50-60 minute GoT running time.

“We only have seven episodes this time,” she said in a recent Facebook Live interview. “But we’re shooting for just as long, so there’s just as much content. And you guys will not be disappointed.”

Williams’ “just as much content” comment could be construed as meaning the episodes are longer than in the past, or simply that they pack the same amount of action into the usual 50-60 minute running time.

Actor Iain Glen (who plays Joran Mormont) may also have let slip that the episodes will be longer, suggesting in a Radio Times interview that Game Of Thrones has 13 episodes remaining but “15 hours” of content – which equates to around 69 minutes per episode.

The show’s producers have yet to say anything official about the length of episodes in season seven.

Meanwhile, Alfie Allen recently told fans season seven is set to get a lot ‘darker’. “[There will be] more of the same but better,” he promised, adding: “There will be more dragons… lot’s more torture!”