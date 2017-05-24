‘Game Of Thrones’ showrunners explain pacing change for season 7

Kit Harington also discusses the show's change of pace in season 7.

Game Of Thrones‘ showrunners have revealed that season seven will have a “faster pace” than in the past.

The HBO show will return to screens this summer for its penultimate series. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have already confirmed that 2018’s season eight will be its last.

New pictures from Game Of Thrones season seven have been revealed this week, offering more hints about what to expect from the next run of episodes

Now the showrunners have discussed season seven’s pacing. “Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them,” Weiss told Entertainment Weekly. “The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster.”

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, also discussed the pacing change, saying: “This season is really different than any other season because it’s accelerating toward the end, a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you’re used to seeing on Thrones… it’s so different than what everybody is used to. It’s quite exciting.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

READ MORE: Game Of Thrones season 7 – release date, trailer, cast, rumours, and everything we know so far

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen has described the show’s upcoming season as its “best” to date.

Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont in the HBO show, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he praised showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss for writing their best ever scripts.

“I wrote to Dan and David and I said I thought they were the best seven episodes they’ve ever written,” Glen said.