Mirri Maz Duur's magic made Daenerys infertile in season 1

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 follow.

Game of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY When you play the game of thrones, you GIF or you die. Return to the realm with the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 4, April 6 at 9pm on HBO.

Ever since season 1, when Daenerys sacrificed her unborn child in a ritual to try and save Khal Drogo’s life, we’ve known that she has been unable to bear children. As she keeps informing us throughout season 7, her dragons are the only children she will ever have. But are they?

Fans on Reddit have dug up a prophecy from the first season, which the vengeful maegi Mirri Maz Duur told Daenerys after she’d cunningly turned Drogo into a vegetable. Dany asked her when Drogo would get better, and Duur said: “When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east. When the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before.”

We know that Drogo can’t physically return at this point – in desperation Dany smothered his vegetative body, then burnt him to a crisp in a funeral pyre – but fans are speculating that the prophecy is really referring to a new Drogo, Daenerys’ firstborn child, because they believe Daenerys’ is now able to have children again. And this is because of something else Duur told Dany: “Only death can pay for life“. Let’s go through the prophecy’s requirements one by one to see how it works.

1. When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east

Most fans take this to refer to Quentyn Martell, a book-only character who left his homeland of Dorne (in the west) and headed to Meereen (in the east) to offer his hand in marriage to Daenerys. When she left the city, he later died trying to steal one of her dragons which had been chained up in one of Meereen’s pyramids.

The Martell sigil is a sun, so if we take Quentyn as this sun, rising (or growing up) in the west and setting (dying) in the east, this part has been satisfied already.

2. When the seas go dry

In the final chapter of A Dance with Dragons, the most recent book in the series by George R.R. Martin, Daenerys is in a place called the Dothraki Sea and notices: “The grass was paler than she remembered, a wan and sickly green on the verge of going yellow. After that would come brown. The grass was dying.” Most fans agree this element of the prophecy is satisfied.

3. When mountains blow in the wind like leaves

This one is a point of contention. Some reckon it’s something to do with The Mountain finally meeting his end (having been resurrected by Cersei).

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Others think it be to do with the pyramids of Meereen – in the books, Daenerys’ dragons completely destroyed them when they escaped captivity.

Alternatively, it could refer to the size of Daenerys’ enormous dragons. They fly about in the wind… a bit like leaves. It’s hard to say exactly what it could refer to, but it seems like here that where another few words from Mirri Maz Duur become important.

Watch now: Game of Thrones season 7 with Now TV 14 day free trial

How Viserion’s death could change Dany’s life

As well as the above prophecy, Mirri Maz Duur told Daenerys “Only death can pay for life.”

One of Dany’s dragons, Viserion, who was killed in episode 6 of season 7, is as big a sacrifice as any. Fans think this is the final piece fulfilling Mirri Maz Duur’s prophecy that Daenerys will be able to conceive again, eventually giving birth to a child she’s going to call Drogo. Doing so would solve Tyrion’s concerns about the succession, which were emphasised in episode 7.

What do you reckon? Good theory? Let us know what you think in the comments.