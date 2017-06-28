Game of Thrones’ Jessica Henwick reveals Sand Snakes’ involvement in season 7

The actor recalls that her character was nearly removed from the HBO show.

Jessica Henwick has revealed that her character from HBO’s Game Of Thrones was almost removed from the show due to the actor’s busy schedule.

The Iron Fist and Star Wars actor was so busy last year when shooting for season 7 began that her role as the deadly, whip-wielding Nymeria Sand of the Sand Snakes was lost.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Henwick said: “My schedule clashed. I was filming Iron Fist for six-to-seven months and they wouldn’t give me the time off. [GoT] was so massive for me in terms of my career and building my profile and as an experience in itself, I wanted to return.”

“[A GoT producer explained], ‘It’s really important that you come back otherwise your character will just disappear.’ So I spoke to Marvel and I managed to get a release.”

“I’m not going to lie, a part of me was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do it … maybe Nymeria does just disappear!’” Henwick continued. “And then fans will never know what happened to her”.

Speaking about the forthcoming new season, Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk recently warned that his character could be even more menacing than Ramsay Bolton.

Asbæk, who made his Thrones debut in season six of the show, said that he has based his performance in the new episodes on real life “psychos.”

The new season of Game Of Thrones debuts in the UK on July 17.