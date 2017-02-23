‘Game of Thrones’’ Natalie Dormer joins cast of ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’

Dorner, who played Margaery Tyrell in 'Game of Thrones', is the second star from the hit TV show to join the cast of the Bioware's space epic.

Game of Thrones‘ star Natalie Dorner has joined the cast of upcoming sci-fi video game Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Dorner was announced as one of the main characters in the long-awaited new instalment of the popular series on Thursday.

The actor, who previously starred as Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones, will play the role of Dr Lexi T’Perro, an onboard Asari doctor who acts as a physician and psychiatrist for the crew.

Speaking about her first experience of working on a video game, Dorner said the medium gave her a chance to play more varied roles than on-screen.

“The beauty of lending your voice to a massive video game like Mass Effect: Andromeda you get to play a character that it’s highly likely you’d never be cast as in a TV or film show,” she told Mashable.

Dorner isn’t the only Game of Thrones cast member voicing a character in Andromeda, she will be joined by former co-star Gethin Anthony who played Renly Baratheon in the TV series.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is the fourth title in BioWare’s space epic. The game has been in development for five years, the longest period of any instalment in the series. It follows Mass Effect 3, which came out in 2012.