The Game of Thrones season 7 soundtrack has been given a release date

The album will feature a selection of composer Ramin Djawadi's music from the current series.

WaterTower Music, the in-house label of Warner Bros. Records has announced a release date for Game of Thrones season 7’s soundtrack.

It will be available on 29 September and will feature a selection of music from the current series.

The show’s score is composed by Ramin Djawadi, who has also created music for shows such as Prison Break and Westworld, as well as films like ‘Warcraft’, ‘Pacific Rim’ and ‘Clash of the Titans’.

He received a Grammy nomination for the score for the 2008 Marvel movie ‘Iron Man’.

The season 7 soundtrack is currently only available to pre-order in physical form from Amazon’s US site, however it does ship to the UK.

No details yet on a UK pre-order or digital release.

This week, it was revealed that a former costume designer on the show admitted that they used IKEA rugs as capes in the show.

In a talk at UCLA last year, Michele Clapton told the audience that: “These capes are actually IKEA rugs”.

Before you start making eyes at your own IKEA floor covering, she said they cut, shaved and dyed the rugs before using them on set, admitting: “The budget is the same every year regardless of what we’re filming—it’s okay, but it’s never enough.

“Sometimes if you’re restricted it makes you more clever about what you’re doing. You can look at things, you can reuse things.”

