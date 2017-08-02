Gene Simmons responds to photo of cow that looks exactly like him

The Texan calf has been named Genie in the Kiss frontman's honour

Gene Simmons has responded to a photo of a cow that many have suggested to have a strong resemblance to the Kiss frontman.

Texan tourist firm Hill Country Visitor recently posted a photo of a calf born in Kerville, Texas, asking the rock icon, “Where were you on our about November 25, 2016?”, suggesting that the baby cow could be an offspring of the bassist.

Following the initial post, many took to social media to point out the similarities between Simmons and the calf, which has been aptly-named Genie.

Simmons himself has since responded to the story, writing on Twitter: “This is real, folks!!!”, before adding that the calf “looks exactly” like him.

Hill Country Visitor have since invited Simmons to meet the calf but the star has yet to respond to the overture.

In June, it was reported that Simmons was attempting to trademark the “devil-horns” rock salute. He had filed an application to the US Patent and Trademark Office, claiming to have first popularised the now-ubiquitous salute during Kiss’ Hotter Than Hell tour in 1974. Simmons was seeking to trademark the gesture for “entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist.”

Simmons later withdrew his patent application after his actions were widely criticised, most notably by the widow of Ronnie James Dio, someone also credited as popularising the gesture.

Wendy Dio described Simmons’ legal bid as “disgusting”, “a joke” and “just crazy”, saying: “To try to make money off of something like this is disgusting. It belongs to everyone; it doesn’t belong to anyone… It’s a public domain; it shouldn’t be trademarked.”