General Election 2017 live – the results as they happen

Exit poll predicts a hung parliament

The polls have closed in the 2017 UK General Election. See the results below as they come in.

Newcastle Central were the first constituency to declare, with Labour’s Chi Onwurah taking the seat. Houghton and Sunderland South followed with Labour’s Bridget Phillipson winning. Sunderland Central saw Labour’s Julie Elliott take the seat. Nonetheless, Labour fared less well in all three constituencies than the exit poll suggested. The latter two saw a swing to the Conservatives.

The results so far in full:

Newcastle Central: Labour

Houghton and Sunderland South: Labour

Sunderland Central: Labour



The joint BBC, ITV and Sky exit poll predicts a hung parliament with the Conservatives as the largest party but without an overall majority. 314 seats are projected for the Conservatives, with 266 for Labour.

Exit polls have margins of error. In 2015, it was wrong by 22 seats. However, in 2010, it was completely right.

An NME-led exit poll of young voters in the 2017 UK general election shows a markedly increased turnout for 18-24 year-olds, with a majority of the youth opting for Labour.