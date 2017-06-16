George Ezra addresses battles with anxiety on new single ‘Don’t Matter Now’

'There's no harm in not always understanding what’s going on in the world around you'

George Ezra has shared the video for new single ‘Don’t Matter Now’ – which he reveals is about his battles with anxiety.

After showcasing his new album with a series of headline dates, ‘Don’t Matter Now’ is the first taster of the upcoming follow-up to the massive selling ‘Wanted On Voyage before he heads out on a string of festival shows at Glastonbury, TRNSMT and V Festival.

The track is anthemic showcase of Ezra’s songcraftsmanship, ‘Don’t Matter Now’ is the cathartic ode to being honest about how you’re really feeling.

“I wrote ‘Don’t Matter Now’ to remind myself, primarily, that it’s okay to want to take yourself away from situations from time to time,” said Ezra. “It was one of the first new songs I wrote after ‘Wanted On Voyage’, all the way back in sunny 2015. Events from back then can seem quite trivial at this point, but the song has made more sense to me as time has gone on.

“In time I realised that it wasn’t just me that was suffering from anxiety, it wasn’t just me that was confused, and that there’s no harm in not always understanding what’s going on in the world around you.”

Speaking to NME about the track, Ezra continued: “I tell crowds I wrote this song when the biggest thing we had to worry about was whether David Cameron had a sleepover with a pig. And it’s true, those were the headlines then. But in the last 18 months it’s all changed.

“I just think some of us don’t do ourselves any favours by constantly being involved.”