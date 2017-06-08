George Ezra previews new album on ‘Top Secret’ tour
‘Budapest’ star played five new songs at a Bath Forum show
George Ezra performed five new songs on the final show of his ‘Top Secret’ tour in Bath last night (June 7).
The Bristol-based songwriter, whose ‘Wanted on Voyage’ debut was 2014’s third best-selling album in the UK, debuted ‘Get Away’, ‘Pretty Shining People’, ‘Hold My Girl’, ‘Don’t Matter Now’ and ‘All My Love’. Previous stopovers on the tour included visits to Dublin, Cardiff and Exeter.
His second album is expected to come out later in 2017. Speaking to the Bath Forum crowd, he said new material related to “anxiousness” and a feeling of relief that comes from realising “nobody knows what they’re doing.” He also spoke about how 2016’s political events had a bearing on this new record. “The biggest headline in 2015 was that David Cameron had a sleepover with a pig… But 2016 was a weird year.” By and large, the new songs were sunny-side-up, linking booming horn sections with a sense of optimism.
Ezra also performed hit singles ‘Budapest’, ‘Blame It On Me’ and ’Listen to the Man’. See the full setlist below:
‘Cassy O’’
‘Get Away’
‘Barcelona’
‘Leaving It Up To You’
‘Pretty Shining People’
‘Listen to the Man’
‘Hold My Girl’
‘Don’t Matter Now’
‘Blame It On Me’
‘All My Love’
‘Song 6’
‘Did You Hear the Rain?’
‘Budapest’
This summer, Ezra performs at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight and V Festival. See his full summer schedule below.
June 8-11 ISLE OF WIGHT Isle of Wight Festival
June 9-10 BRIGHTON Wild Life Festival
June 10-11 MANCHESTER Parklife Festival
June 16-18 HILVARENBEEK Best Kept Secret Festival
June 21-25 PILTON Glastonbury Festival
June 29-July 2 ST. GALLEN OpenAir
July 7-9 GLASGOW TRNSMT Festival
July 21-23 BYRON BAY Splendour in the Grass Festival
August 3-6 CHICAGO Lollapalooza Festival
August 4-6 MONTREAL Osheaga Music & Arts
August 15-17 ST POLTON FM4 Frequency Festival
August 16-19 HASSELT Pukkelpop
August 18-20 WESTON V Festival
September 9-10 BERLIN Lollapalooza Berlin