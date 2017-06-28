George Lucas’s $1 billion museum approved by LA council

The museum is dedicated to the "importance of the visual arts, including filmmaking".

George Lucas’ proposed $1 billion Museum Of Narrative Art has been given the green-light by the Los Angeles city council.

Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, has been proposing this project throughout 2017, initially pitching it to the city of Chicago.

The filmmaker spoke extensively to the council members about how the showcase of popular art “appeals to people emotionally, but also tells you something about who you are.”

The museum will begin construction early next year and will take 36-months to complete. It will showcase the importance of the visual arts, including filmmaking, in shaping history, perception and myth.

As Variety report, the five-story museum will include 300,000 square ft of floor space, and include a restaurant, theatres, lecture halls, classrooms and an exhibition space. It will also house the prestigious ‘Lucas Collection’.

‘The Lucas Collection’ includes about 10,000 paintings, illustrations and works of many visual art greats including Norman Rockwell, N.C. Wyeth and Thomas Hart Benton. It also contains mementos from many films, before George Lucas produced and others, notably Star Wars.

In recent Star Wars news, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and scriptwriter Lawrence Kasdan made the call to fire directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller after reportedly directing Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo to be “oddly comparable to Jim Carrey’s performance in Ace Ventura at times”.

Ron Howard has been announced as the replacement director for the solo Han Solo film.

Announcing Howard as director last week, Kathleen Kennedy said: “At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago.”