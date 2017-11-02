George Michael says he wasn’t allowed to live ‘full life’ in emotional final interview

Late pop icon died on Christmas Day last year

George Michael has said that he was not allowed to “live a full life” in an emotional final recorded interview.

The late pop icon, who died on Christmas Day last year, spoke to Kirsty Young in BBC Radio 2’s George Michael: The Red Line, which was aired last night. Listen to the interview here.

Following the success of his first solo album ‘Faith’, he said: “If I’m really honest, something, somebody, some entity wasn’t ready to let me have a full life.

“I still had to make more records, I still had to find the next creative step – it was as though it was a choice, it was: Do you find your place in life, your place with a partner/lover or do you just carry on down this road to the next great achievement?

“I made the choice eventually for the former. On an emotional level, it was a choice between one or the other.”

He also admitted that he kept his sexuality a secret for years because there was so much paranoia around AIDS in the 1980s.

“I just wasn’t ready to come out. It was in the era of AIDS and I had no concerns about coming out for that reason, other than my family,” Michael said.

The singer continued: “I come from a very close-knit family, when my mother was alive – God bless her – she would have immediately assumed the same paranoias that I did as a gay man about AIDS in the mid-80s.

“It was not a good time, not a good time for the gay community. So for my mother’s sake and my sister’s sake, I didn’t want them to look at my life as a dangerous place, you know?”

Michael’s sexuality was eventually revealed when he was arrested for “engaging in a lewd act” in a public toilet of the Will Rogers Memorial Park, in Beverly Hills in 1998.

The late singer previously remarked that his life had “all been a waste of time, a waste of effort” in George Michael: Freedom, the artist’s final ever work.