George Michael’s funeral plans ‘are being kept secret by his family’

The singer's family are now free to bury his body after an official cause of death was logged.

Details about George Michael‘s funeral are reportedly being kept “secret” by his family.

The singer-songwriter passed away on Christmas Day at his home in Oxfordshire, but his funeral was delayed after an initial post-mortem examination was deemed to be “inconclusive”.

However, his cause of death has now been confirmed by a coroner, meaning his body can be released to his family and funeral plans can be made.

It is believed that he will be buried at Highgate Cemetery in north London, where his mother Lesley was laid to rest. When the Daily Star attempted to contact the cemetery, a reporter was greeted with a voicemail message that said: “If you’re phoning about George Michael, I’m sorry, we haven’t got any information for you.”

Meanwhile, a representative for the singer declined to comment on “private matters” when asked about the singer’s funeral.

Meanwhile, George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has spoken out after the singer’s cause of death was confirmed. The singer’s friend Geri Halliwell broke down while talking about him on This Morning yesterday

Last week George Michael’s longtime partner Kenny Goss gave his first interview since the singer’s death on Christmas Day. Asked if there had ever been a moment when Michael broke his heart, Goss told the Dallas Morning News: “Oh, I don’t know of one. We just had a really good, sweet relationship.” Goss said their break-up was “just what it was – we weren’t even mad at each other or anything like that.”

Meanwhile, a track thought to be one of George Michael’s last recorded songs could be released in the future, according to his recent collaborator Naughty Boy.