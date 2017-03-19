George Michael’s funeral will take place in a small chapel in North London

George Michael's funeral will take place in a quaint chapel in North London that seats 30 close family members.

George Michael’s funeral is expected to occur in a small chapel in Highgate West Cemetery, North London where his body will finally be laid to rest.

The chapel was chosen due to its proximity to where his mother Lesley is buried. A source told The Sun: “The funeral is going to be a very small, private gathering. The chapel only seats 30 so, apart from family, there won’t be many others there.”

Out of respect for the singer, “the details are a closely-guarded secret. Most guests will be told what’s going on a few hours beforehand. The idea is to avoid them being mobbed by fans trying to get a glimpse of their idol’s farewell.”

As a result, the date and time of the service will most likely not be revealed to the public.

Redferns/Getty

It’s believed that Spice Girls singer Geri Horner will give a reading at the service after George’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley.

Geri Horner recently broke down in tears on ITV’s This Morning while discussing the passing of Michael.

She said on the show, “When you know a human being, he says it how it is, he was very mentoring. He’d tell me when I was rubbish, tell me when I was good. He was quite normal.”

The cause of George Michael’s death as now been confirmed as natural causes by an Oxfordshire coroner. The 53-year-old singer-songwriter’s funeral was previously delayed after an ‘inconclusive‘ initial post-mortem.