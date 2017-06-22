‘Ghostbusters II’ actor Henry Deutschendorf has died

He shared the role of Baby Oscar with his twin brother William.

Henry J. Deutschendorf II, who appeared as Baby Oscar in Ghostbusters II, has died at the age of 29.

Henry (often known as Hank) shared the role with his twin brother William T. Deutschendorf, who revealed in a remembrance post that Henry lost his battle with schizoaffective disorder last week.

The Deutschendorf twins never took on another acting role, though they appeared in the 2017 documentary Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters. As adults, the brothers teamed up to run their own martial arts school.

“Hank was diagnosed in August of 2008,” William wrote in the remembrance post. “If you knew Hank before his diagnosis, you knew a young man who was upbeat, healthy, witty, kind, outgoing, and was always ready to stand up for people. Medication curbed the delusions but it did not stop the voices. The side effects of the medication took a toll on Hank. He felt like a zombie, lost his personality, gained weight quickly, slept for twelve hours a day, and had to use all of his willpower just to lift his hand to drink a cup of water. My brother was left with a bandaid for a gunshot wound.”

“On June 14th, Hank lost his battle to schizophrenia,” William added later in the post. “Our parents will always remember him as a loving son. His family will remember him as someone who was always there when they needed him. His nieces and nephews will remember him as the funnest uncle who was always ready to play. His close friends will remember how he always helped them look for the silver lining.”

He continued: “His students will remember him as a mentor, in martial arts and in life. His girlfriend will remember him as someone who made her feel like the most important person in the world. I will remember him as my best friend, my partner, my brother, and the bravest man I have ever known.”