Glastonbury festival announces 2017 emerging talent competition

Winner will get the chance to play on one of the main stages at this year’s bash

Glastonbury Festival has announced details of its annual talent competition.

The winner of the contest, which is open to new UK and Ireland-based acts of any musical genre, will get the chance to compete for a slot on one of the main stages.

The winners of the free-to-enter competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level.

Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

Acts from any musical genre can enter the 2017 competition for one week only from 9am next Monday (January 30) until 5pm on February 6 via glastonburyfestivals.co.uk.

Past entrants have included R&B singer Izzy Bizu, who was nominated on the BBC Sound Of 2016 poll and for a BRITs Critics’ Choice award, and fast-rising rapper Isaiah Dreads.

Declan McKenna, who won in 2015 has subsequently signed with Columbia and been longlisted in the BBC’s Sound Of 2017 poll. Last year’s ETC winners were politically-charged Merseyside band

She Drew The Gun, who have since released their critically-acclaimed debut album.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Evis said: “New music is at the very heart of what we do here at Glastonbury. The Emerging Talent Competition has become such an important way for us to find the next wave of talent from across the genres, and then help to shine a light on it. I’m really excited to hear this year’s entries.”

To enter acts must share a link to one original song on SoundCloud, plus a link to a video of themselves performing live.

Once the entries are in, a panel of 40 of the UK’s best music writers will help compile a longlist of 120 acts.

The longlist will then be whittled down to a shortlist of 8 artists by judges including Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, before the live finals at Pilton Working Men’s Club in April decide the winning act.

For the past three years, all eight of the finalists were offered slots at the festival.

Glastonbury Festival recently revealed details of a potential sister event called the Variety Bazaar.

So far, Radiohead are the only officially confirmed act for the festival, while The Avalanches also leaked that they would be performing, along with Kris Kristofferson.