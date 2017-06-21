Glastonbury revellers are already facing long queues to get into festival

Punters travelled down to Worthy Farm overnight to beat the rush.

Festival-goers arriving at Glastonbury 2017 this morning (June 21) are already facing lengthy queues to get into the festival site.

Emily Eavis has recently revealed that there will be increased security at the festival this year in response to the recent spate of terror attacks in London and Manchester.

“We’ve sent an email out to the public to let them know that coming in will take a bit of extra time this year because we’re going to be doing extra searches,” she explained. “You’ll notice coming in that there will be extra space made for those searches to take place – and some extra security and police.”

This morning, revellers who travelled down to Worthy Farm overnight in a bid to beat the rush are sharing photos of the queue to get in.

It's 3:33am we've arrived at Glasto laying on the floor in the worlds biggest queue listening to some guy ask everyone for the coach drivers number as he's left 400 cigs on the coach. Life is sweet. #glastonbury2017 #festival A post shared by DuncWhite10 (@duncwhite10) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher are among the eleventh hour additions to the Glastonbury line-up. Another surprise addition is Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who’ll appear on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday of the festival.

With the weather forecast looking promising, Glastonbury 2017 takes place from today (June 21) until Sunday (June 25). It’s being headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.