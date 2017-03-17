Goldie's autobiography is out in November

Goldie has announced he’s releasing a memoir, and revealed it would include details of his time writing with David Bowie in New York.

All Things Remembered is released on November 2 through Faber Social, and will “tell the story of the gentrification of a musical genre” according to its press release.

Goldie is also set to release a new album, The Journey Man, on June 16.

“I’m on the stage at Ronnie Scott’s, with the band bouncing off the end of my fingertips, the alchemy’s flowing and I’m making the best music of my life and trying to understand where this all went right,” said Goldie in the press release.

“All Things Remembered is not just the story of how and why, it’s everything from the children’s homes to the Whispering Wheels roller-disco to rolling with the graffiti kings of New York to writing with David Bowie to reinventing myself as the Dorian Gray of fucking breakbeat.

“It’s a music book like no other, and I’m very excited to be working with Faber and Ben Thompson to get my dreams down on paper. In no less than five dimensions.”

Speaking about his new album at this year’s VO5 NME Awards, Goldie said: “It’s taken me 20 years to get my shit together, to be honest. It’s a 16-track double album, a proper long-player. I haven’t compromised on anything. Some great players on there. It’s a bit more expansive. I’ve grown up a lot. You know what I mean?”